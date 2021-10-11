APD charges man in connection with sister's death

Oct. 11—The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man on Sunday accused of fatally shooting his sister in July.

Police arrested Steven Archuleta Jr., 30, and charged him for the July 21 slaying of Catherine Sanchez at a Northeast Heights apartment, according to a news release. Sanchez, 32, was shot in the face as she sat on her couch in her apartment, located at 6001 Topke Place N.E. Her children witnessed the shooting, police said.

Archuleta called 911, identified himself and stated he wanted to turn himself in. Officers responded to Archuleta's home and took him into custody.

Homicide detectives interviewed him, and he was booked Sunday morning into the Metro Detention Center on an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.