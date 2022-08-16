APD CIRT team called out early Monday after possible assault; 3 injured, 1 arrested

A man was arrested on multiple charges after he was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff early Monday and possible assault. One victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, and two others were treated at the scene for their injuries.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, Amarillo officers were called a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa on a report of a possible fight.

Amarillo Police Department

A caller stated that shots had been fired and said that at least one person was injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an injured woman, who said the suspect had fled the area on foot. Officers saw the suspect running. The suspect, who was later identified as Benjamin Bererra, 21, then forced entry into an office building in the 4200 block of Ridgecrest.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building. Due to the original call reporting shots fired, it was unknown if Bererra had a weapon, and the Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called out to the scene.

Negotiators attempted to call out Bererra via phone, PA, and over the Bomb Team robot. The robot made entry to do a search and found Bererra was barricaded inside the building. Bererra exited the building after gas was introduced.

Police said Bererra had injured himself breaking in and barricading himself in the building, and he was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Once released, he was taken to the Randall County detention center and booked into jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building, evading on foot, and resisting arrest.

This case is still being investigated by the APD Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: SWAT called out on possible shooting; 3 injured, man arrested