APD conducts 3 pursuits in less than 24 hours

Feb. 8—ASHLAND — The Ashland Police Department engaged in three vehicle pursuits in less than 24 hours Sunday into Monday, including one suspect accused of stealing an ambulance.

Outside a gas station

It all began Sunday evening around 6:45 when Ashland Police received a call that a van had been stolen outside a gas station in the area of 22nd Street and Winchester Avenue while the owner was inside paying for gas, according to police.

The suspect, 26-year-old Thomas G. Irvin of Greenup, led police on a chase into Greenup County, where Russell Police stopped the van in the area of U.S. 23 and Vine Street with spike strips, according to police.

During the chase, Irvin ran multiple cars off the road and had at least eight units on his tail, according to a criminal citation.

Upon his arrest, officers found two syringes in Irvin's pocket, according to court records.

Irvin is sitting at the Greenup County Detention Center on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an APD news release, additional charges will be filed in Boyd County for auto theft exceeding $10,000 in value, first-degree fleeing and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Ambulance chaser

Roughly eight hours later, at 3:45 a.m. on Monday, 51-year-old Dwayne D. Anderson, address unknown, stole an ambulance from the ER entrance of King's Daughter Medical Center, according to police.

During the pursuit, Anderson blew multiple red lights and nearly crashed into a sergeant's cruiser in the area of 13th Street and Winchester Avenue, according to court records.

After taking the chase up U.S. 23 into Greenup County, Anderson came to a stop near the Russell/Ironton Bridge and gave himself up, according to police.

A tablet — valued at $1,200 — was missing from the ambulance and is believed to have been tossed out of the window by Anderson, according to authorities.

Story continues

Anderson has been charged with auto theft between $10,000 and $1 million in value, first-degree fleeing and evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

After searching the ambulance for other missing objects, police said the ambulance was returned to service.

Cross-state chase

At 8:33 a.m. — about three hours after the conclusion of the ambulance incident — a police pursuit starting in Kenova entered into Catlettsburg across the West Virginia bridge, according to APD. Kenova PD — nearly striking one another in the pursuit — continued on into Boyd County while Catlettsburg and Boyd County Sheriff's units responded to take the lead, according to APD.

APD states the chase went through the Summit area before entering the Ashland city limits via Skyline Drive. The chase then went through the area of 29th Street and Blackburn — units attempted to use spike strips but didn't get them out in time, according to APD.

The chase then went down 13th Street and across the bridge into Ohio, at which point APD backed off — Kenova PD and Ohio authorities took the lead.

However, the car then turned back around, crossing the bridge back into Ashland, APD said.

After turning west onto Winchester Avenue, the car was eventually blocked off in a shopping center area and a felony stop ensued.

Jerry Bryan, 49, of Argillite, is suspected of being the driver of the vehicle and has since been charged with first-degree fleeing, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in meth, various traffic offenses and two bench warrants.

The passengers, 24-year-old Andrew Riley, of Wurtland, and 32-year-old Latasha Brown, of Ashland, were charged with trafficking meth. Riley was also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia — he also had bench warrants in Greenup and Madison counties, and a fugitive warrant in Ohio.

