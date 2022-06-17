UPDATE: APD confirms double homicide in East Ashland; neighbors react

Jun. 17—ASHLAND — Two females were killed in an apparent double homicide Friday morning, according to Ashland Police.

At a 12:15 p.m. press briefing Chief Todd Kelley told media outlets that at 8:18 a.m., patrolmen were dispatched to 3004 Montgomery Avenue to conduct a welfare check, after reports of gunshots in the area.

At the scene, the officers found two women who suffered gunshot wounds, according to Kelley. Boyd EMS arrived on the scene, but found the women were dead on the scene.

"We are working with the Boyd County Coroner to identify the victims and we have now obtained a search warrant and are actively processing the scene," Kelley said. "This is a very fluid situation."

Kelley said "the person responsible for this is not here and was not at the scene" but would not elaborate if a suspect has been determined.

Kelley refused to take questions, but did say more information will be released as the case develops.

"It's tragic that something like this happened in our city and we are going at it to ensure the person responsible for this brought to justice," Kelley said.

On Montgomery Avenue, as police worked to collect evidence on the top floor of the duplex, rumors abounded as to what happened and who did it.

Media lined up along the police tape, stretched out a block away from the scene. Whenever a passerby came along, invariably a question would be asked.

At one point, two men and a woman exited the duplex and down the street — they said they were needing to pay their bills and couldn't do an interview on TV.

The woman said she was home when she heard the shots — she said she'd walked outside and looked around, then a half hour later police were swarming the block.

A longtime resident on the street said in his 50 years on Montgomery, he's seen the neighborhood slowly circle the drain. He said about 40 years ago, a man killed his wife who was a teacher.

Then back in October, a young woman was killed in the basement of a home — police accused Taylon Bensinger in connection with that homicide.

"That makes three murders right here in less than a year," the old timer said. "I think I'm going to move."

As the clouds grew blacker from the storms rolling in from the west, the streets cleared out in a hurry, leaving only the police standing guard by the crime scene.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com