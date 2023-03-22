APD: Customer takes off with $15K while employee suffers medical emergency

A thief made off with thousands of dollars while an employee was having a medical emergency, officials say.

The incident took place on March 16 at the gas station in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road.

Atlanta investigators said a man went behind the register after a store clerk collapsed from having a medical episode.

Officials said the suspect then took $15,000 from the register and ran away.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The man is seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black bomber jacket and black and white Nike slides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

