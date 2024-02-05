APD detective who specializes in gang activity investigations to take stand in YSL trial

Jurors in the Young Slime Life RICO trial are expected to hear testimony Monday from an Atlanta police detective who specializes in investigations into gang activity.

Atlanta Police Department Detective Mark Belknap was called to testify on Monday on behalf of the prosecution.

The Atlanta police veteran has already testified as an expert witness and will return to the stand Monday to testify again as an expert. Fulton Chief Judge Ural Glanville listened to two days of arguments from the defense and prosecution regarding Belknap’s testimony.

The prosecution is also expected to call him to testify as a fact witness later in the case.

Last week, jurors were given the day off on Friday after Judge Glanville ordered prosecutors, defense attorneys and counsel for the media to work together to devise a solution for broadcasting the trial.

The meeting came days after prosecutors filed a motion requesting that Glanville prohibit cameras from showing the faces of witnesses who testify on the prosecution’s behalf. The motion was filed after previous witnesses received threats following their testimony.

If the parties are unable to come to an agreement, then Judge Glanville will hold a hearing on Feb. 8.

