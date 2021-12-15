APD detectives investigating burglary on Oxbow Trail
The Amarillo Police Department sent out an update on Tuesday about APD burglary detectives investigating a burglary on Oxbow Trail.
According to a news release, today, APD officers were called on reports of a residential burglary on Oxbow Trail. A suspect was seen on video wearing a jacket and was caught in the area without the jacket.
It is believed that this suspect, who has not yet been identified, threw the jacket and some stolen items into a yard in the area.
Detectives are asking everyone in the 3300 and 6200 block of Oxbow Trail to call the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at 378-3038 if a jacket containing the stolen items is located in one of these yards.
