The Amarillo Police Department sent out an update on Tuesday about APD burglary detectives investigating a burglary on Oxbow Trail.

According to a news release, today, APD officers were called on reports of a residential burglary on Oxbow Trail. A suspect was seen on video wearing a jacket and was caught in the area without the jacket.

Amarillo Police Department

It is believed that this suspect, who has not yet been identified, threw the jacket and some stolen items into a yard in the area.

Detectives are asking everyone in the 3300 and 6200 block of Oxbow Trail to call the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at 378-3038 if a jacket containing the stolen items is located in one of these yards.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD detectives investigating burglary on Oxbow Trail