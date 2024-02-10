APD detectives search for 2 aggravated robbery suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for two men in connection to a gas station robbery in south Austin.

APD said the aggravated robbery occurred Jan. 20 at approximately 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Menchaca Road.

According to police, the suspects entered the store, pulled the clerk from behind the counter and stole money while threatening the clerk with a gun. Police said the suspects then left the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The first suspect was described as an approximately 5′ 10″ Black man with a thin build last seen wearing a black full ski mask, white long-sleeve shirt, black ripped pants, one black glove on his left hand, and white and green athletic shoes. Police said he was armed with a silver handgun.

Officials described the second suspect as an approximately 5′ 8″ Black man with a thin build last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with matching pants, a black balaclava, black gloves, and white and black athletic shoes. Police said he was armed with a black handgun.

Images of suspect 1 (APD photos)

Images of suspect 2 (APD photos)

APD asked for anyone with information to contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest, according to APD.

