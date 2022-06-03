APD: Driver arrested in fatal road rage shooting in Southwest ABQ

Jun. 2—A man is accused of fatally shooting another during a fight over careless driving early Thursday morning in a Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

Jarod McKenzie, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joshua Romero. Court documents did not give Romero's age.

Court records only show that McKenzie has been cited for careless driving twice since 2020.

Thursday morning's incident ended in gunfire.

Police responded around 1 a.m. to a shooting in the 1250 block of Mimbres SW, a few blocks from 98th and Gibson, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. They found Romero in the front yard of a home and he was pronounced dead.

Soon after, McKenzie came back to the scene and turned himself in to police.

Romero's friend told police they were walking back from a gas station when a driver nearly hit them and parked nearby, according to the complaint. He said Romero knocked on the driver's window and told him "watch where you're going."

Police said the friend told them the driver got upset, got out of the SUV and tried to hit Romero, who fought back. The friend said the driver — later identified as McKenzie — was on the ground when he pulled out a gun and fired it at Romero multiple times.

McKenzie told police the men were walking in the street and he "was annoyed" but did not think much about it, according to the complaint. He said the men confronted him and "he became upset" because they were in the wrong for walking in the street.

Police said McKenzie told them he got out of the SUV to "throw fists" and thought the "mere sight" of a gun on his hip would deter a fight.

"He said he started to lose the fight and ended up on the ground," a detective wrote in the complaint. "... He felt as though he may have been losing consciousness and felt it was necessary to pull out his firearm."

Police said McKenzie told them he shot at the person standing over him but was unsure if he hit him with gunfire until he saw him collapsed in the front yard.