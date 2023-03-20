APD: Driver in stolen College Park city vehicle leaves deadly crash, gets into another crash on I-20

A person driving a stolen City of College Park vehicle is in custody after officers say they caused a deadly crash in Atlanta and left the scene.

Atlanta police said at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a crash involving several cars in the area of Lee Street SW and Sylvan Road SW.

When officers arrived, they found one passenger who was in critical condition.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries. Police have not released her identity.

Police said the at-fault driver was in City of College Park vehicle and left the scene before officers arrived.

College Park police told Channel 2 Action News the vehicle had been stolen prior to the crash.

In addition to the deadly crash, Atlanta police said the driver was involved in a crash on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrested the driver.

The driver has not been identified by either department at this time.

It is unclear if there were any injuries reported in the I-20 crash.

Atlanta police said charges are anticipated. The investigation remains ongoing. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to College Park for a statement.

