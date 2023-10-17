APD: Driver shot by juvenile in backseat who was later arrested

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said a male juvenile was arrested and booked on charges for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after a reported shooting late Tuesday.

According to police, at about 12:17 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Amarillo officers were sent to the area of 700 North Mirror on a shots fired call and 911 hangup.

When officers arrived, they found an individual in the driver's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the lower body. APD said through investigations, it was found that a juvenile male in the backseat behind the driver discharged a firearm, causing injury to the driver.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male juvenile originally fled the scene; however, he returned and was arrested. He was ultimately booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains (YCHP) on the aggravated assault charge.

APD's Juvenile Investigation Unit is investigating this incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest juvenile after shooting incident injures 1