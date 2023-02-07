APD: Fight leads to 1 dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta neighborhood shooting

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after an argument in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police say.

For hours on Monday night, police swarmed a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. They were looking for suspects wanted for shooting two people.

The neighborhood, which is near the Camp Creek Medical Center, is made up of single-family homes.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were rolling when officers in full tactical gear arrived and saw what appeared to be SWAT trucks arrive.

The shooting happened on Saville Street around 5 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Grady hospital. Authorities say she is currently stable.

A second victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

Shortly after, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill and his photographer were asked to leave the neighborhood but weren’t told why.

According to police, a group of juveniles was arguing that escalated to shots being fired.

Investigators are working to identify the shooters involved in both groups and why the argument started in the first place.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

