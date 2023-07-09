APD: Fight leads to shooting at party overnight in Amarillo; 2 dead, 5 injured

The Amarillo police said two people were killed and five injured in shooting overnight in south Amarillo.

On Sunday, July 9 at about 12:54 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to an events center in the shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia on a reported shooting with multiple injured, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found that there had been a party at this location and a fight broke out amongst some of the attendees, according to police. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

Police said seven people were injured, and one person died at the scene.

Six of the shooting victims were taken by AMR emergency vehicles and private vehicles to three area emergency rooms. One person died at the hospital as a result of their injuries.

The other five wounded have varying injuries but are expected to recover, according to police.

The families of the two individuals killed have been notified. The two dead men were identified as Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T Taylor, 28.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting, is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at 806-374-4400. All tips are anonymous, and tip can be made online online at amapolice.org or via downloading the p3 tips app.

