APD gives away free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners to help prevent theft

Car thefts are on the rise in Atlanta, and police say 60% of those stolen in the city are Kias and Hyundais.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at APD headquarters, where she learned how stolen cars are often linked to other crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers blame a TikTok challenge teaching children and teens how to hotwire these brands.

“Juveniles are primarily driving these crimes,” said Capt. Ralph Woolfolk.

Anthony Crosby’s daughter was visiting home during her college spring break when her car was stolen in March.

“She’s frustrated,” said Crosby.

Her car is one of 511 Hyundais and Kias stolen this year in Atlanta, according to police.

That’s up from 52 stolen in the same time period last year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the thefts are leading them to criminals in other cases, affecting you even if you don’t drive a Kia or Hyundai.

“The vehicle thefts, in part, they overlap with some of our gang problems that we see,” said Capt. Woolfolk.

Wednesday, APD handed out steering wheel locks to residents of Atlanta who drive these types of cars.

They plan to partner with Kia and Hyundai to hand out more of those at designated locations around the city, but a time and date have not been set yet.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



