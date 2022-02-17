APD gives update on officer-involved shooting at 6th Avenue business

The Amarillo Police Department released an update Thursday about the officer-involved shooting at an Amarillo business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, at 12:18 p.m., the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a third-party call of about a suicidal man making threats to harm himself. At the time of the call, there was no mention of a weapon or of a means for the person to inflict self-harm.

The person mentioned in the call was identified as 40-year-old Jacob Salas-Tijerina. The caller stated that Salas-Tijerina had stopped responding to them and that they did not know where he could be located.

Amarillo Police Department

Members of the Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) were dispatched to investigate the call, police said.

"Crisis Intervention Team members are specially trained to handle situations when people are suffering from a mental health crisis. Each Crisis Intervention Team member is partnered with a licensed mental health counselor that rides with them and assists on these calls," the release states.

The officers determined that Salas-Tijerina was in a business at 3808 SW 6th Ave. Just after 1 p.m., the CIT units went to that location to attempt to contact Salas-Tijerina and assist him with getting any help he may have needed.

As the officers and counselors entered the open business, they encountered multiple employees and customers in the building, the release states. Salas-Tijerina, who was armed with a gun, emerged from a back room.

As the officers began to speak with Salas-Tijerina, he made a statement to the officers and immediately pointed the gun at them and the counselors. One of the officers fired shots and struck Salas-Tijerina. The officers gave medical aid to him until he could be taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second person, who had been in a back room of the building when the shooting occurred, was struck by a bullet during the incident, police said. The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not identified.

The investigation is being conducted by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit, and all findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD gives update on officer-involved shooting at 6th Avenue business