APD hires three new officers

Feb. 27—ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the hiring of the three police officers which brings the department to 103 employees.

The Anderson Police Department is budgeted for 110 employees.

Cintia Velazquez, 29, a veteran of the Army National Guard and with one year of law enforcement experience in Washington Township in Marion County was one of the new hires.

Zachary Gaskill, 35, an Army veteran, and Noah Wheeler, 24, an Army veteran were the other two new hires.

Gaskill and Wheeler both have to attend the Indiana Police Academy.

In other business, the Safety Board awarded four contracts for the demolition of buildings in the city.

Shroyer Solutions was awarded contracts for the demolition of 2421 Central Avenue in the amount of $6,918; for 212 Clifford Street for $7,114 and 2214 Franklin Street in the amount of $7,621.

Salty Dog Trash was the low bidder at $8,500 for the demolition of 1515 West Seventh Street.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.