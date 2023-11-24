APD holds annual Cops for CASA

The Amarillo Police Department teamed up with the Amarillo Area CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for its sixth annual Toy and Gift Card Drive over the weekend.

Amarillo's finest team up to ensure that children in the Amarillo area CSA have a merry Christmas at its cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card drive Saturday in the parking lot of Northern Tool in Amarillo.

More than 300 children in the Texas Panhandle are represented by the Amarillo CASA, and the yearly drive is to make each and every kid have the best Christmas possible.

Sergeant Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department (APD) Public Information Officer, said her department is committed to helping children going through the CASA system have a better Christmas.

Two of Amarillo's finest collect toys as part of its Cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card drive Saturday in the parking lot of Northern Tool in Amarillo.

“We work with a lot of these volunteers when they are doing their cases with the kids and in our everyday duties,” Burr said. “It weighs heavy on our hearts; we feel for the kids that fall into this situation. We all know that when you are in the foster care system, it's not the same as being in a good, healthy home.”

Amarillo Area CASA Executive Director Jarah Mendoza detailed the support of APD to the organization's mission and support for these children.

"We started this event a few years ago to collect toys for the children we serve specifically,” Mendoza said. "APD has always been such a great community partner of ours. They are very supportive. It is just a super-fun event to have all the kids we serve to have a merry Christmas."

Mendoza says that the community support was terrific over the three-day event, which included an epic team-up of Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Santa Claus and the Grinch with a rare team-up to support Cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card drive Saturday in the parking lot of Northern Tool in Amarillo.

“We have such a good community here in Amarillo, especially today, having many people stop by and give,” Mendoza said during the event. “Getting these toys and gift cards will make a child’s Christmas much better under difficult circumstances.”

She said that children in CASA will get their gifts delivered the second week of next month to beat the Christmas rush. The Amarillo Area CASA always has great need for volunteers, Mendoza said.

A selection of toys donated to the Amarillo Police Department as part of its Cops for CASA Toy and Giftcard drive Saturday in the parking lot of Northern Tool in Amarillo.

Burr said that the police department will accept toys until the end of the month at the police station, and Starbucks locations throughout Amarillo will also accept toys.

For more information on the Amarillo Area CASA organization and how to donate or volunteer, go to https://pleasebeacasa.org/.

