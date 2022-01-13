APD homicide detectives investigating 3 separate overnight deaths

Jan. 13—Albuquerque police say two men were shot to death just hours apart in separate incidents on Wednesday night and a third victim was found dead in an alley early Thursday morning. Detectives are investigating all three deaths as homicides.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in Southwest Albuquerque, near Unser and Arenal.

Daren DeAguero, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Rainwater Road just after authorities received a frantic call from the victim's daughter reporting the shooting. He said the man died at the scene.

"The offender fled the residence before officers arrived and is outstanding," DeAguero said.

The second shooting occurred just before midnight at the Albuquerque Inn in Southeast Albuquerque, according to Gilbert Gallegos, another APD spokesman.

Gallegos said Officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found an adult male at the motel, located at 7640 Central SE. Rescue personnel confirmed that he was dead.

Authorities have not yet released the names or ages of the victims or said what led to the shootings.

The third homicide case involves a person found dead in an alley behind businesses in the area of 1401 San Pedro Drive NE, Gallegos said.

"Detectives were called out because the death appeared to be a homicide," he added. The news release didn't elaborate on what injuries the victim sustained or why police suspect foul play. Police didn't say whether that victim was a man or a woman.