APD Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in 7200 block of Athens
The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide unit is investigating an apparent homicide in the 7200 block of Athens from overnight Thursday.
According to police, at 5:11a.m., officers were sent to 7200 Athens on a report of a female victim with apparent gunshot wounds. When officers arrived, they found the woman was already dead.
This is still an active scene of investigation and a developing story; check back online for updates as more information is released.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigating woman's death in 7200 block of Athens