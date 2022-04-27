APD: Hundreds of vehicles stolen with the keys inside

Apr. 26—Authorities say hundreds of vehicles have been stolen off Albuquerque streets so far this year because owners left the keys inside.

In what has been a common refrain, of seemingly common sense, police are asking people not to leave their keys in their vehicles.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 268 vehicles have been stolen with the keys inside since Jan. 1. The total represents 12% of all auto thefts in 2022.

APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement that although the department has been proactive in tackling auto theft, "there are a lot of ways" the public can help.

One of them, he said, was "the simple task of taking your keys with you whenever you leave the car."

Atkins said thieves have stolen both older vehicles and newer vehicles, with keyless entry, because owners left the keys inside.