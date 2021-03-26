APD identifies homicide victims

Mar. 26—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have released the names of two men killed in separate incidents in the city this week.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, identified the men as Michael Cabrera, 48, and Dylon Spiess, 29.

Officers responded to the first incident, a domestic dispute, sometime before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found Cabrera dead, and a 15-year-old with a hand injury, at a home in the 9300 block of Verdad de Luz SW, near 94th and Tower. A police spokesman said the woman who called 911 had a restraining order against Cabrera.

Atkins said the death is being investigated as a possible justifiable homicide. She said Cabrera had been shot but she did not reveal how the teen injured their hand.

In the other case, on Tuesday evening police responded sometime before 7:15 p.m. to a shooting at the American Inn and Suites near Central and Wyoming.

Officers found Spiess fatally injured at the scene, and he died at a hospital the following morning.

No arrests have been made.

There have been 26 homicides in Albuquerque this year, according to Journal records. By this time last year, there had been 16.