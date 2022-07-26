APD identifies man killed by police last week

Jul. 25—The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed by at least one officer last week as Wendel Tagle.

Tagle, 43, does not have a criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records. Police say he possibly shot his wife at the West Side apartment complex where he lived, and pointed a handgun at several people there, including an APD sergeant. Tagle's wife reportedly had a leg injury but it was unclear if it was a gunshot wound.

Chief Harold Medina said APD's Mobile Crisis Team had contacted Tagle the day before the shooting at his home at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch apartments near Coors and Alameda NW. He said Tagle had been expressing paranoia and some stress in his relationship but was not suicidal or homicidal so the officers directed him to resources.

Then on July 21, officers were again called to the complex — this time because of reports of a man firing a gun.

Medina said when officers arrived at the complex they heard gunfire. He said a sergeant in his vehicle saw the man point a handgun at him and tried to confront him but the man ran away.

"Tagle ran behind a building and was confronted by other officers," said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, in a news release. "At least one officer fired at Tagle, who died as a result of the gunshot wound."

The Journal could not reach Tagle's family.

Medina said it was unclear if Tagle fired at the officers, but a gun and bullet casings were found at the scene. He said Tagle was wearing "tactical-type" equipment.

Gallegos said APD will continue to investigate the shooting over the next several months.

"After the investigation is complete, APD's Force Review Board will forward the findings to the Superintendent of Police Reform to determine if this incident met the high standards of the Albuquerque Police Department," Gallegos said. "The Multi-Agency Task Force will forward its case to the District Attorney's Office to make any determination of criminal charges."