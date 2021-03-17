APD identifies man shot by officer last week

Mar. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified the man shot by an officer during a traffic stop a little over a week ago as 56-year-old William "Bill" Grant.

Grant was injured in the shooting but left the scene. He later took himself to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

He has been booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center on unrelated warrants. His family could not be reached and his public defenders didn't have any comment except to wish him a speedy recovery.

Gilbert Gallegos, the APD spokesman, said shortly before 10 p.m. March 7 officers conducted a traffic stop on a van near Montaño and Culture NE, near Interstate 25.

"During contact with the driver, an officer discharged his firearm," Gallegos wrote in an email.

Another spokesman had said "an altercation with the driver resulted in an officer discharging his firearm" but Gallegos said he could not yet provide any further details on the altercation, what happened or whether Grant was armed.

Gallegos said detectives spoke with a person who was with the driver at the time of the shooting but they have not yet found the vehicle involved — a 1995 blue Dodge van with New Mexico license plate 622WSN. He said it is not registered to Grant, but the owner said Grant had permission to drive it.

Grant was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on March 8 and then transferred to the Sandoval County jail. He is being held on warrants for two separate cases: forgery out of Santa Fe County and possession of a controlled substance out of Sandoval County.

Gallegos said the investigation into last week's shooting is ongoing and detectives with the Multi-Agency Task Force will talk with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office to determine if Grant should be charged.