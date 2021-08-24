APD identifies man shot by officers on Friday

Aug. 24—A man shot by police last week as he was allegedly trying to carjack a truck has been identified as 26-year-old David Martinez.

His mother told the Journal on Monday he is on life support.

The shooting, which happened Friday, was the third involving Albuquerque police officers in six days.

On Sunday, officers shot and killed an auto theft suspect. He has not been publicly identified.

On Thursday, four officers and robbery suspect James Ramirez were injured in a shootout.

This year, Albuquerque police officers have shot six people, three of whom have died.

Police Chief Harold Medina told a news conference Friday that officers were looking for a homicide suspect from July who was also wanted on a parole violation.

Officers found Martinez outside his mother's home in the 1800 block of Arno, near Broadway and Kathryn SE. According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, they saw that he was carrying an "AK47 type assault rifle and a spare magazine" as he ran toward a red pickup truck that was traveling north on Broadway.

"David Martinez hit the truck with a rifle and then tried to open the passenger door," the officer wrote in the complaint. "When David discovered the passenger door was locked, David raised the rifle into a position that was pointed at the driver of the truck."

That's when officers shot Martinez, said Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

The driver later told officers that "he was afraid he was going to be shot or the offender was going to steal his truck."

Tonya Crocker, Martinez's mother, said her son is the youngest of her three children and had been in prison much of time since he was 17.

She said Martinez stayed with her for about three days after he was released again in July and had returned home that day because he was hungry and wanted to shower.

Crocker said she was out of the house when the shooting happened and returned home to find the area blocked off.

"I got as close as I possibly could," she said. "They would not give me any information. If you're a mother, you know when something's wrong."