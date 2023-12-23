APD identifies suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting on 6th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The suspect in a deadly officer-involved shooting on Sixth Street that happened last weekend was identified Friday by the Austin Police Department.

Police identified him as Trei Michael Adriec Hernandez, 29.

Around 11:52 p.m., Dec. 16, three uniformed APD officers responded to the Soho Lounge bar, located at 217 E. Sixth St. in response to a report that someone was trying to illegally enter the bar with a gun and had “refused to be patted down for weapons prior to entering,” according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN earlier this week.

In a news release Friday, it said a bar employee had told officers that he had told the suspect, later identified as Hernandez, “He can’t get in. He’s got a weapon on him.”

Then, around 11:54 p.m., officers approached Hernandez, who “immediately pulled out his firearm and pointed it in the direction of officers and innocent bystanders.” Those officers fired their department-approved firearms at Hernandez, and police said he fired his weapon back.

According to police, Hernandez had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead around 12:02 a.m.

Afterwards, when detectives went inside the Soho Lounge, they saw “multiple projectiles” had entered the bar, according to the affidavit. The glass in the front of the business had “multiple holes in it” and there were “multiple defects” observed inside the business. Detectives believe some of the projectiles that entered the bar “may have passed through the suspect,” according to the affidavit.

At least “three bystanders” also suffered injuries from the shooting. They were all taken to the hospital. According to police, one person was seriously injured, and the other two had non-serious injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting, APD said.

The three officers have nine, 11 and 13 years of experience with the department, respectively. None were injured in the shooting. All three have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation, per policy, according to police.

There will be two investigations into what happened. The first is a criminal investigation into the suspect’s actions in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, APD said. The second is an administrative investigation into the officers’ response conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit and the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.

