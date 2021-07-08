APD ID's 3 recent homicide victims

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Jul. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have released the names of two men and a woman killed in Albuquerque in the past week.

Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said the deaths of Henry Barr Jr., 26, Natalya Lorenzini, 24, and Javier Gandarilla, 34, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made in the cases.

On July 4, police were called around 10 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Lansing SW, near Bridge and Isleta. Officers found Gandarilla dead at the home.

On July 2, officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of Grove SE, a few blocks from Zuni and Louisiana. Police found Lorenzini shot and she died at a hospital.

Less than 24 hours earlier, around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Tennessee NE, near Copper. Police found Barr Jr. shot in the chest. He died at a hospital.

