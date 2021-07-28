APD IDs 3 recent homicide victims

Jul. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released the names of two men and a woman slain in the city over the past few weeks.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of Kevin Miner, 58, Catherine Archuleta-Sanchez, 32, and Julian Mayes, 31, are being investigated as homicides.

No arrests have been made in the cases. So far, APD has investigated 72 homicides around the city.

The three most recent homicides happened over a ten-day period and two were shootings.

The most recent was on Sunday when officers responded around 3 a.m. to a shooting at Sierra Meadows Apartment Homes, near Eubank and Montgomery. Mayes was found shot to death at the complex.

Then, on July 21, police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the Courtyard Apartments, near San Pedro and Montgomery, for reports of a woman being shot. Officers found Archuleta-Sanchez fatally shot.

And on July 16 first responders went to a rescue call in the 1600 block of Hiawatha NE, near Indian School and Juan Tabo. Paramedics found Miner lifeless at a home and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Gallegos said Miner's cause of death is not yet known.

"We are waiting for the official autopsy report to determine if the death is related to a medical episode," he said.