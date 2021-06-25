APD IDs 4 recent homicide victims

Jun. 24—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives released the names of four men killed in separate incidents over the past week across Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Daniel Bustos, 34, Raymond Ortiz, 29, Karl Jurisson, 64, and Kenny Rougemont, 37, are being investigated as homicides.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Jurisson, Ortiz and Rougemont were killed over a 9-hour period.

The first case began June 17 when police responded around 2:30 a.m. to gunfire at the Travelodge near Coors and Iliff. Officers found casings in the parking lot and Bustos, fatally injured, was brought to the hospital.

Then, on Sunday, officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Vassar SE. Police found Jurisson fatally shot and lying in the street and he died at the hospital.

Two hours later, police were called to a fight and shooting in the 120 block of Pennsylvania NE, north of Central. They found Ortiz injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, at 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a body at the Motel 6 near Interstate 40 and Coors. Police found Rougemont dead inside a room.