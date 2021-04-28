APD IDs 4 recent homicide victims

Apr. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives released the names of three men, two of them 18 years old, and a woman killed in separate shootings around the city over the past two weeks.

So far there have been 40 homicides this year in Albuquerque. By this time last year there were 20.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, identified the men as Oscar Fuerte, 20, Miguel Sanchez and Ryan Saavedra Jr., both 18, and the woman as Callie Garcia, 30.

No arrests have been made in the deaths of Sanchez, Saavedra Jr. and Garcia.

Gallegos said the the death of Fuerte — who was shot during a domestic dispute early Sunday — is being looked at as a possible justifiable homicide.

Officers had responded sometime after midnight to a home in the 1200 block of Chama NE, near Mountain and Louisiana, when a woman fatally shot Fuerte.

Gallegos said the woman who shot Fuerte was questioned and released the night of the incident and the shooting may be ruled as being done in self-defense.

Last Thursday, officers responded sometime before 10:45 p.m. to reports of a woman on the ground "lifeless" near Central and Vermont SE. Police found Garcia fatally shot and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The day before, police responded around 12:45 a.m. after friends brought Saavedra Jr., who had been fatally shot, into the hospital.

Officers determined he had been shot at Westgate Heights Park, west of Unser and Arenal.

Then, on April 17, police responded to a crash outside the Quality Inn at 1315 Menaul NE. They found that a passenger in the vehicle, Sanchez, had been shot.

Gallegos said Sanchez died in the hospital on April 21.