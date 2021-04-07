APD IDs 4 recent homicide victims
Apr. 7—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives released the names of four people slain around Albuquerque over the past two weeks.
Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Sevron Mills, 45, Michael McCoy, 41, Dony Carrera-Flores, 33, and Abel Mares, 22, are all being investigated as homicides.
No arrests have been made in the cases.
On March 27, officers responded sometime before 11 p.m. to reports of a body in the area of First and Stover SW, just south of Coal. Police found Mills' body nearby and no details have been given as to how he died.
Two days later, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 1000 block of Louisiana SE, north of Gibson. Police found McCoy fatally shot and he died at the scene.
Then, on Friday, police responded sometime before 7:15 a.m. to the Travel Lodge near Interstate 40 and Juan Tabo. Officers found Carrera-Flores dead inside a room.
The next day, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to Pinewood and Cherrywood NW, near Unser and Ladera, after receiving reports of a man lying in the street. Police found Mares dead from multiple gunshot wounds.