APD IDs 4 recent homicide victims

Jun. 25—Detectives released the names of four men killed in separate incidents over the past week in Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Daniel Bustos, 34, Raymond Ortiz, 29, Karl Jurisson, 64, and Kenny Rougemont, 37, are being investigated as homicides.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Jurisson, Ortiz and Rougemont were killed over a nine-hour period.

The first case was June 17, when police responded around 2:30 a.m. to gunfire at the Travelodge near Coors and Iliff NW. Officers found shell casings in the parking lot and Bustos, fatally injured, was brought to the hospital.

Then, on Sunday, officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Vassar SE. Police found Jurisson shot and lying in the street. He died at a hospital.

Two hours later, police were called to a fight and shooting in the 120 block of Pennsylvania NE, just north of Central. They found Ortiz injured. He died at the scene.

Later, at 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a body at the Motel 6 near Interstate 40 and Coors NW. Police found Rougemont dead inside a room.

There have been 60 homicides investigated by the Albuquerque Police Department this year. At this time last year, there had been 28.