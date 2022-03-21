APD IDs man killed by police

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 20—Police identified the man shot and killed by officers in Albuquerque on Saturday evening as Collin Neztsosie, 33.

Neztsosie had pointed a gun at multiple people on East Central before being shot by at least one officer during an altercation, according to police.

Neztsosie had a minor criminal history in the Albuquerque area. He was arrested for drinking in public in 2014. In 2015, officers were called near Broadway and Interstate 40 on a report that Neztsosie was threatening to harm himself.

An officer wrote in a complaint Neztsosie had a history of calling for help and then being aggressive with medical workers who responded to the call.

On Saturday, police at around 6 p.m. went to the area of Central and Tramway after there were numerous 911 calls reporting a man with a gun in the area. Neztsosie also called police himself prior to the shooting, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said Saturday.

Medina didn't release additional details about the shooting.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman said that detectives are hoping to speak with additional witnesses and asked that anyone who was in the area leading up to the shooting to call 242-COPS.

There were two police shootings last week. Officers shot and killed a suspect in an active shooting spree near Montgomery and Tramway on Monday.

