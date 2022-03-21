APD IDs man killed by police

Mar. 20—Police identified the man shot and killed by officers in Albuquerque on Saturday evening as Collin Neztsosie, 33.

Neztsosie had pointed a gun at multiple people on East Central before being shot by at least one officer during an altercation, according to police.

Neztsosie had a minor criminal history in the Albuquerque area. He was arrested for drinking in public in 2014. In 2015, officers were called near Broadway and Interstate 40 on a report that Neztsosie was threatening to harm himself.

An officer wrote in a complaint Neztsosie had a history of calling for help and then being aggressive with medical workers who responded to the call.

On Saturday, police at around 6 p.m. went to the area of Central and Tramway after there were numerous 911 calls reporting a man with a gun in the area. Neztsosie also called police himself prior to the shooting, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said Saturday.

Medina didn't release additional details about the shooting.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman said that detectives are hoping to speak with additional witnesses and asked that anyone who was in the area leading up to the shooting to call 242-COPS.

There were two police shootings last week. Officers shot and killed a suspect in an active shooting spree near Montgomery and Tramway on Monday.