APD IDs recent homicide victim

May 19—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives released the name of a man fatally shot last weekend outside a East Central motel.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police are investigating the May 15 death of Joshua Oliver, 31, as a homicide.

Officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a shooting outside the Desert Sands Inn and Suites, near Central and Tramway. Police found Oliver fatally injured in the middle of Central.

Witnesses reported two people were arguing with Oliver before the shooting. No arrests have been made.