APD: Innocent bystander shot following argument at Atlanta gas station
A 36-year-old woman was shot after an altercation between people led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
It was just before 4 a.m., when Atlanta officers were called to the area of Bisbee Avenue in regard to a person shot.
When police arrived, officers reportedly found a 36-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.
Authorities’ initial investigation showed that the victim was shot at 1683 Lakewood Avenue. The address appears to be a Chevron gas station.
Atlanta Police Department learned that the victim was a bystander of an argument between two unknown suspects that escalated into a shooting.
The victim, whose identity was not released was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police have not identified any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.
