APD Internal Affairs lieutenant under investigation related to DWI corruption probe

Feb. 16—The Albuquerque Police Department on Friday temporarily reassigned an Internal Affairs lieutenant who is being investigated amid an ongoing DWI corruption probe.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos did not identify the lieutenant but said he is "not currently accused of participating in the alleged DWI scheme being investigated by the FBI."

He said APD is looking into allegations against the lieutenant that are somehow tied to the "the conduct of current and former DWI officers." Gallegos did not elaborate.

The announcement came days after APD put Internal Affairs Cmdr. Mark Landavazo on leave as part of the internal probe. So far, Landavazo is the highest-ranking APD personnel to be tied to the investigation.

Last month, the department placed Lt. Justin Hunt and officers Honorio Alba Jr., Joshua Montaño, Harvey Johnson Jr. and Nelson Ortiz on leave. Hunt has since resigned from APD.

APD opened the internal probe after FBI allegations surfaced involving the prosecution of DWI cases and focusing on several APD officers and their interaction with staff of a local law firm.

On Jan. 18, FBI agents searched the homes of Alba, Johnson, the law offices of defense attorney Thomas Clear III and the home of Clear's paralegal, Ricardo "Rick" Mendez.

The 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office dismissed 195 cases — the majority of them DWIs — in the wake of the investigation going public.

Gallegos said APD Chief Harold Medina "emphasized the importance of integrity and cooperation in these investigations, stating that the department is committed to thoroughly investigating all allegations without bias."

In a statement released Friday, Medina said, "We will leave no stone unturned with this investigation."