APD investigates 2 new homicides, IDs recent victims

Jul. 5—Police were investigating two separate homicides in the span of 12 hours in Albuquerque — one at a house party on the West Side and another off East Central.

Detectives also released the names of a teenage girl and two men killed in separate incidents last month.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said detectives are looking for tips in a house party shooting early Tuesday morning that left a woman dead and another woman and a girl injured.

He said police responded around 1 a.m. to a shooting at a party in the 9000 block of Alexis SW, near 86th Street. Gallegos said officers found the three women with several gunshot wounds.

He said a 20-year-old died from her wounds and the other two — a 17- and 19-year-old — are in stable condition at the hospital. Gallegos didn't say what led to the shooting or whether they have any suspects.

He asked that anyone with information call APD's non-emergency number at 505-842-STOP. Anyone with video related to the shooting and party can upload the video to this link.

Then, around 1 p.m., detectives were called to a homicide off East Central.

Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, said police responded to Grove and Chico NE, a block north of Central. She said they found a person dead in the area but gave no other details.

Gallegos also released the names of three June homicide victims, Alyssa Salazar, 14, Weldon Smith, 61, and Milton Austin, 41.

Most recently, on June 29, police responded to a crash near Central and Tingley and found Salazar and another teen girl dead in a wrecked car.

Two males were taken to the hospital and homicide detectives are investigating whether the crash was "the result of an intentional act."

Gallegos said police are still trying to identify the other girl killed in the crash.

On June 28 officers responded to a shooting at Central and Pennsylvania NE and found Austin dead. No other details have been given in that case.

On June 25 passersby called 911 after finding Smith's body along the bosque trail near Atrisco and Regina NW. Police said that Smith had been dead "for some time" and his death was initially ruled suspicious.

Gallegos said an autopsy determined Smith died of blunt force trauma.