APD investigates fatal shooting in NE ABQ

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Apr. 24—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting on Friday afternoon — the second homicide investigation in less than 24 hours.

Police spokesman Daren DeAguero said around 5 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Locus NE in reference to a man being shot.

"Officers arrived and aid was rendered," DeAguero said. "Unfortunately, the male had been fatally wounded and (succumbed) to his injury."

DeAguero gave no other details.

In the other incident, late Thursday, police said a woman's body was found along East Central.

