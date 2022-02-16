APD investigates second massage spa slaying in weeks

Feb. 16—Police found a woman slain inside a massage spa late Tuesday night after responding to an armed robbery at the Northwest Albuquerque business.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said police responded around 11 p.m. to "delayed reports of a possible robbery" at the Canna Spa Massage near Coors and Los Volcanes.

Gilbert Gallegos, another APD spokesman, said in an update that the body of a woman was found inside the business.

"Homicide detectives are conducting interviews," he said.

Gallegos said the victim has not been identified.

The incident comes a little more than three weeks after a massage spa owner died in a shootout with suspected armed robbers inside her Northeast Albuquerque business. Two young men, one of whom was shot and injured, were charged in her death.

At the time, business owners and employees at massage businesses told the Journal they were worried because there had been a spate of robberies of such businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe in recent months.