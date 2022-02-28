Alexandria police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Third Street that resulted in four people being injured.

Officers were notified of the incident when the victims began arriving at a local hospital a little after 8 p.m. The victims include a 22-year-old black male who was shot in the back, a 23-year-old black male and 32-year-old black female with gunshot wounds in the leg and a 22-year-old black male with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims and the suspect had a disagreement at a business on Third Street that lead to the shooting. Detectives are working to establish a positive identification of the shooting suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: APD investigates shooting with multiple injuries