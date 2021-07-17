APD investigates suspicious death in NE ABQ

Jul. 16—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating the death of a person Friday afternoon in a Northeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to a rescue call in the 1600 block of Hiawatha NE, near Indian School and Juan Tabo.

He said AFR found a "lifeless individual" and homicide detectives responded to investigate the incident.

DeAguero gave no other details.

Neighbors said a father and son live at the home and that they saw the pair working on the roof early Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked the street and two mobile crime labs idled at the scene.

Adria Malcolm contributed to this report.