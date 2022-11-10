APD investigates Tuesday night shootout at Walmart

Nov. 9—Athens Police Department (APD) is investigating an exchange of gunfire that took place Tuesday, November 8 at about 9:40 p.m. at the Athens Walmart.

Several vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire. APD investigators learned an argument started inside the store and moved to the parking lot where shots were exchanged between two subjects. The shooters have been identified and arrests are expected soon.

Bystander Balisa Christy was traveling home from Tennessee when she stopped in Athens. "I was in the store when it started," she said.

From there, she went to her car then she heard shots fired behind her car. "I couldn't move my car. I laid in my seat," Christy said. "I didn't know them. I was just passing through from Tennessee."

APD stated in a press release Wednesday that this is an ongoing investigation and will release updates as the case develops and arrests are made.