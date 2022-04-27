APD investigating armed robbery at Best Western Plus

Apr. 27—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Best Western Plus motel.

Police were dispatched to the Best Western Plus on 59th Street at 11:29 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.

The preliminary investigation is that a white male entered the building armed with a handgun, wearing a face mask and dark clothing, according to a news release.

The suspect demanded money, left with an undisclosed amount of currency and fled in a vehicle that was parked nearby.

Officers canvassed the area for additional information; the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

Crime Stoppers is a community program geared toward public involvement in the fight against crime, according to its website. It offers cash rewards up to $1,000 and anonymity to those who provide information to the program.

When Crime Stoppers gets a call, a fact sheet is filled out. The date, time and brief summary of the caller's information is included. The person taking the call then assigns the caller a number.

This number is used in subsequent calls to Crime Stoppers and if and when any reward is paid to the caller. All callers may remain anonymous, with no pressure to reveal identities, and still collect their rewards.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.