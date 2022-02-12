APD investigating armed robbery at Speedway store

Feb. 11—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery Friday at the Speedway station on South Scatterfield Road.

Police were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to the station at the intersection of 38th Street and South Scatterfield Road on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a press release, a white male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene traveling west along 38th Street.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded coat, red sweatpants and a blue surgical mask over his face.

Officers searched the area and the care remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

Also, an investigation into the armed robbery of the Dollar General store, 2400 block of Columbus Avenue, on Jan. 31, is ongoing.

Police reported a black male entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.

