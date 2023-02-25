APD investigating armed robbery at Walmart parking lot

Feb. 24—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday in the Walmart parking lot.

Officers were dispatched to the 2321 Charles St. address at 4:58 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of gunfire and secured the scene.

Two 18-year-olds told investigators they were loading groceries into their vehicle when they were approached by a Black male in his 20s. The man offered candy for sale and told the teenagers that he needed money for his sick daughter. The two gave him cash and continued to load the groceries into their vehicle.

A short time later, the man returned, this time wearing a face mask and armed with a handgun. He demanded all their money.

During the incident, multiple gunshots were fired, and the teenagers turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The shooter then fled the parking lot.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said there were no reports of injuries.

The APD's Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence and spoke to witnesses at the scene. The case remained under investigation Friday morning.

For crime tips, call Detective Trent Chamberlain at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

