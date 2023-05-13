APD investigating attempted robbery

May 13—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an attempted robbery where shots were apparently fired at an assailant who fled the scene on foot.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. Friday to the 2700 block of West 11th Street on a report of shots fired.

A 55-year-old man told police he was in his garage when a man entered, struck him in the head and demanded money.

According to a report filed by the officers, there was an altercation and the victim was able to retrieve a firearm and shoot at the alleged suspect, who then fled on foot.

Officers set up a perimeter around the immediate area, and a K-9 unit was dispatched to track the suspect.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s with a star tattoo above his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Webb at (765) 648-6731, or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

