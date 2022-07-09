APD investigating baby's death as homicide

Jul. 8—Detectives are investigating the death of a 5-month-old girl who was brought to the University of New Mexico Hospital for a "medical issue" and died a month later.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Trinity Garcia died on March 16 and investigators believe her death is "suspicious in nature."

Gallegos did not give a cause of death.

Garcia was brought to UNMH on Feb. 13 "for a medical issue" and the Crimes Against Children unit took over the investigation.

"At that time it was unknown what caused the medical issue," Gallegos said.

He said search warrants have been issued for evidence and police are conducting interviews.

"The detective is working hand (in) hand with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's office for review and possible prosecution of persons of interest in this case," Gallegos said.