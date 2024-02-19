APD investigating in-custody death

Feb. 19—A man died after being arrested by Albuquerque police officers in Southwest Albuquerque, APD spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a driver going the wrong way in the area of 98th and Gibson. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going before crashing into a guard rail and utility box, she said.

Perdue said after an airbag deployed in his vehicle, the driver got out and was arrested. Police called for medical assistance. While waiting for the assistance, "it is believed the driver" was suffering from a medical episode.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue later arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead, she said.

Perdue said a multi-agency task force is investigating the case.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the investigation will include findings from the Office of the Medical Investigator, witness accounts and other evidence.