APD investigating deadly shooting at Southeast Atlanta grocery store

Atlanta police blocked off Tanner’s Corner Grocery on McDonough Boulevard in Southeast Atlanta on Sunday night.

They’re focusing on what happened inside the store around 5:30 p.m.

Lt. Germain Dearlove with APD said there was an altercation between two men inside the store when shots were fired.

“Upon arrival, they saw blood and evidence, that a person was shot at the location. The victim’s mother, was on scene. She said the victim was involved in a dispute at the store. Shots were fired and he was shot.”

During the interview with APD, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill heard more gunshots nearby.

Police said that someone drove the victim to a fire station on Boulevard Southeast, which is about 4 miles from the shooting.

“From there, he was transported to Grady, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Dearlove.

The shooting is the latest example of gun violence in our city.

“It looks like escalating disputes are an issue for our community. Sometimes, we should not look to let the gun be the answer in these incidents,” said Dearlove.

Now, police are looking for the suspect.

“As of right now, we have a Black male suspect with red shirt and blue jeans. I don’t believe this was a random incident. It looked like it was a targeted, perhaps an earlier dispute that escalated to the store location,” said Dearlove.

