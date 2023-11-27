APD investigating death of 20-year-old man

Nov. 27—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man found Monday at a home in the 500 block of South Nursery Road.

Police responded at 8:16 a.m. to a report of a man being found dead.

On arrival, officers secured the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Madison County Coroner's Office were contacted.

Several witnesses were interviewed, and preliminary details depict no act of criminal violence.

An autopsy will be completed later this week, and more information will be released as details become available.

The man's identity will be withheld until proper notifications can be made to the family.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation can contact Detective Cliff Cole at 765-648-6654 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

