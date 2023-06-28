APD investigating death of local man

Jun. 28—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating the death of a 41-year-old man as a homicide.

According to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, officers were dispatched at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of West 13th Street on a report of a deceased male in the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Timothy E. Kates dead at the scene.

The APD's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation.

The Madison County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723 or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This would be the second homicide that has taken place in the city this year.

In January Jansen Wade was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his father, Jerry Wade, following a dispute over a vehicle.

Jansen Wade is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a narcotic drug.

His next court date in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 is set for July 12.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.